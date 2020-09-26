'What will be MHA's response?': Owaisi cites Places of Worship Act as suit moved in Mathura court over Krishna Janmabhoomi

The civil suit, filed by advocate Vishnu Jain, sought to "reclaim" the entire 13.37 acres of Krishna Janmabhoomi land declaring that the 1968 compromise deed as "not binding" and the removal of Shahi Idgah Masjid.

The suit has claimed that Lord Shree Krishna was born in Karagar of King Kans and the entire area is known as 'Katra Keshav Dev'. The place of birth lies beneath the present structure raised by the Committee of Management of the Masjid Idgah Trust.

It blamed the Mughal ruler Aurangazeb for demolishing the Krishna temple in Mathura.

"It is a matter of fact and history that Aurangzeb ruled over the country from 1658-1707 AD and he being a staunch follower of Islam had issued orders for demolition of a large number of Hindu religious places and temples including the temple standing at the birthplace of Lord Shree Krishna at Katra Keshav Dev, Mathura in the year 1669-70 AD," the suit said.

"The army of Aurangzeb partly succeeded to demolish the Keshav Dev Temple and the construction was forcibly raised showing the might of power and said construction was named as Idgah Mosque," it added.

The suit sought the removal of the alleged encroachment and superstructure illegally raised by the Committee of Management of Trust Masjid Idgah with the consent of Sunni Central Board at Katra Keshav Dev city Mathura "belonging to deity Shree Krishna Virajman".

"The suit filed against UP Sunni Central Waqf Board as it granted approval to Committee of Management Trust Masjid Idgah to enter into the compromise on October 12, 1968, which was illegal and void for the reason that society Shree Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh had no right over the property involved in Civil Suit, decided by

Civil Judge, Mathura at it was neither owner nor proprietor of the property involved in the suit situated at Katra Keshav Dev," the suit said.

The Committee of Management of Trust Masjid Idgah entered into an illegal compromise on October 12, 1968, with the Society Shree Krishna Janamasthan Seva Sangh and both have played "fraud upon the court, the plaintiff deities and devotees" with a view to capture and grab the property in question, the suit added.

It sought that the Sunni Waqf Board, Trust Masjid Idgah and their men, workers, attorneys and every person working under them be restrained from entering into the premises of the property and that they be directed to remove the construction illegally raised by them without the authority of the law at the property in question.

The suit has been filed on behalf of deity Shree Krishna Virajman along with devotees to ensure that "darshan, pooja, rituals according to Vedic Sanatan Dharma, faith, belief, usages, traditions and customs guaranteed under Article 25 of the Constitution of India are performed at the actual birthplace and at any part of 13.37 acres of land."

(With ANI inputs)