What not to write: Twitter user explains why she rejected more than 20 resumes in one day

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as an increasing number of companies let go of their workers, it has become difficult for people to find job opportunities. And while resumes come in all shapes and sizes, it is becoming increasingly harder to stand out amid dozens of competitors. Thus, even as Zomato's biryani CV is lauded by thousands, yours (for an actual job) may have wound up in the rejection pile.

So, are you doing anything wrong? While there is probably no 'perfectly right' CV, there are a few errors that most seem to be making. And on Wednesday, one Twitter user took to the microblogging site to elaborate further on why she had rejected more than 20 resumes in a single day.