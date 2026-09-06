What Is The 'DSC Scam'? Decoding The Allegations Surrounding Andhra Pradesh's Mega Teacher Recruitment Drive

The term 'DSC scam' has become a recurring feature of Andhra Pradesh’s political discourse, with the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) alleging widespread irregularities in the state’s Mega DSC 2025 teacher recruitment process.

The allegations range from suspected insider access and questions over the handling of examination-related responsibilities to concerns over merit lists, transparency and the implementation of the sports quota.

The ruling TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government, however, has rejected the broader “scam” narrative, maintaining that the recruitment process was conducted digitally, followed established rules and was backed by security measures.

So, what exactly is the DSC scam, what are the allegations, and what does the government say? Here is a breakdown of the controversy.

What Is DSC And What Was Mega DSC 2025?

DSC, or District Selection Committee, refers to the recruitment mechanism used for selecting teachers for government schools in Andhra Pradesh.

The Mega DSC 2025 was a large-scale recruitment exercise launched to fill thousands of teaching vacancies across the state. Around 16,347 teaching posts were notified, with approximately 3.3 lakh candidates reportedly applying for the recruitment drive.

The selection process was largely based on a computer-based test (CBT). For several categories of posts, the final selection involved weightage to both the DSC examination and the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), with the DSC examination generally carrying 80% weightage and TET accounting for 20%.

The recruitment exercise eventually resulted in around 15,900 to 16,000 appointments, making it one of the state's significant teacher recruitment drives.

It was expected to provide thousands of candidates with government teaching jobs. Instead, the recruitment process became embroiled in allegations of manipulation and procedural lapses.

Why Has Mega DSC 2025 Come Under Scrutiny?

The controversy primarily stems from allegations raised by the YSRCP and candidates who questioned different aspects of the recruitment process.

YSRCP chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has repeatedly described the recruitment as a “mega scam” and demanded an independent investigation.

The opposition has alleged that the process suffered from inadequate checks and balances and that certain decisions may have created opportunities for manipulation.

One of the central questions raised by the YSRCP concerns the manner in which responsibilities related to question-paper preparation and examination conduct were handled.

The opposition has argued that combining functions that were traditionally kept separate could have reduced the safeguards intended to prevent conflicts of interest or unauthorised access.

The government, however, maintains that the recruitment was conducted through a secure, computer-based system and followed prescribed procedures.

The Question Paper And Insider Access Allegations

Among the most serious allegations is the claim that individuals connected to the examination process may have had unauthorised access to examination-related information.

The controversy intensified around an outsourced employee linked to the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) who reportedly figured prominently in an initial merit list.

The YSRCP has cited the episode as an indication that the recruitment process may have been compromised, particularly because of the person's connection to the system handling aspects of the examination.

Questions were subsequently raised over the candidate's position in the merit list, the handling of the candidate's data and why the person was ultimately not appointed.

The episode has been used by the opposition to demand a deeper investigation into the recruitment process.

However, the allegations of a wider question-paper leak or deliberate manipulation remain contested and have not been conclusively established as a criminal scam.

Questions Over Merit Lists And Transparency

Another major point of contention is transparency.

The YSRCP has questioned whether complete information relating to merit lists, candidate rankings and cut-offs was made available in a manner that allowed candidates and other stakeholders to independently scrutinise the selection process.

The opposition has also raised concerns over candidates who allegedly cleared stages of verification but did not eventually make it into the final selection list.

These issues have fuelled demands for greater disclosure of recruitment data and an independent examination of the selection process.

For the opposition, such discrepancies raise questions about whether the recruitment system operated uniformly for all candidates.

The government, meanwhile, has maintained that the recruitment followed the applicable rules and reservation norms and that candidates had access to mechanisms for raising grievances.

Why The Sports Quota Became A Major Flashpoint

The sports quota has emerged as another significant component of the controversy.

The YSRCP has alleged that some candidates may have used fake, dubious or otherwise ineligible sports certificates to gain an advantage in the recruitment process.

The opposition has also questioned changes or exemptions relating to the examination requirements for certain candidates under the sports quota.

According to the allegations, some candidates who were not eligible may have benefited from the process, while deserving candidates could have been denied appointments.

The issue has prompted scrutiny beyond political allegations, with specific complaints reportedly leading to departmental inquiries and police action.

However, individual complaints or inquiries into sports certificates do not by themselves establish that the entire Mega DSC recruitment process was fraudulent.

What Does The Andhra Pradesh Government Say?

The Andhra Pradesh government has strongly rejected the allegation that Mega DSC 2025 was a large-scale scam.

Officials have maintained that the recruitment was conducted through a computer-based examination system, with measures such as restricted access and randomised question papers intended to protect the integrity of the examination.

The government has also argued that the recruitment was conducted within a relatively short period despite the large number of candidates and multiple legal challenges.

Officials have defended the selection process as rule-based and compliant with reservation requirements, including provisions relating to horizontal reservations.

The government has characterised the opposition's allegations as a political campaign aimed at discrediting the recruitment process and has pointed to grievance mechanisms and legal proceedings to defend its position.

At the same time, the government has acknowledged the need to investigate specific complaints, particularly those concerning sports certificates, with some cases being referred for departmental or police inquiry.

Why Has The Issue Become A Political Battle?

The controversy is no longer confined to the recruitment process itself.

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has demanded a CBI investigation into the alleged irregularities and has also sought the resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh, who is part of the Chandrababu Naidu-led government.

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The opposition has argued that an independent investigation is necessary because the allegations involve the functioning of government agencies and the recruitment of thousands of teachers.

The government, however, has not accepted the demand for a CBI probe and continues to reject the broader scam allegations.

The dispute has also spilled onto social media, with Jagan recently alleging that posts and accounts critical of the government and the DSC recruitment controversy were being restricted, removed or geo-blocked on platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

He has described the alleged restrictions as an attempt to silence those questioning the recruitment process.

Is The ‘DSC Scam’ Proven?

This is perhaps the most important distinction when discussing the controversy.

“DSC scam” is primarily a political label used by the YSRCP to describe what it alleges were serious irregularities in Mega DSC 2025.

There are specific complaints, allegations and inquiries surrounding aspects of the recruitment process, including the sports quota and the conduct of the examination. However, the broader allegation that the entire recruitment exercise constituted a large-scale criminal scam has not been conclusively established.

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The Andhra Pradesh government disputes the allegations and maintains that the recruitment was conducted lawfully and transparently.

As of September 2026, the controversy therefore remains a combination of political allegations, candidate grievances, specific inquiries and an ongoing dispute over the integrity and transparency of the recruitment process.

For thousands of aspiring teachers who participated in Mega DSC 2025, however, the controversy is about more than politics. It concerns whether a recruitment process intended to determine their careers was fair, transparent and free from undue influence.

Until the specific allegations are independently investigated and conclusively established or dismissed, the “DSC scam” remains a contested political and legal controversy rather than a