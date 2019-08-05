What is section 144? Why is it imposed in Jammu and Kashmir?

In view of the prevailing security situation in the state, the government on Monday decided to impose Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Jammu with effect from 6 am. Mobile internet services have been suspended in Jammu, in view of the prevailing security situation in the region in recent days.

The order came minutes after mainstream leaders in the state including former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah were placed under house arrest. Schools and colleges of the district have been shut down until further order.

What is Section 144?

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) is issued in urgent cases of security threat or riot and bars the assembly of five or more people in an area where it has been imposed. The notification is issued by the District Magistrate of the area. The section also empowers the authorities to block internet access.