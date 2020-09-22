What is SAD-Democratic and what led to the Akali Dal split?

But this was not the only issue that the party faces.

On Tuesday, reports suggested that murmurs about a split were now official. A Financial Express report quotes Parminder Singh Dhindsa to say that the split had taken place several months ago and that the splinter group had already applied to the Election Commission to register the Shiromani Akali Dal (Democratic) party.

But what led to this split?

The Shiromani Akali Dal (Democratic) is not a new party, having technically existed since 1996. Kuldip Singh Wadala had left the Akali Dal that year amid differences with the Parkash Singh Badal-led party. He had later unsuccessfully contested elections as an independent candidate. Eventually, in 2004, things seemed to be headed towards reconciliation. In 2006, Wadala rejoined the Akali Dal and the party had, until recently presented themselves as an united front.

That however changed as members of the Party clashed with the working style of party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, with two major leaders, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and his son Parminder Singh Dhindsa eventually breaking away from the party. Reportedly, they had clashed over the party's stance on several issues, including the Citizenship Amendment Act and the Farm Bills.

As Dhindsa told FE, the dissenting leaders felt that the core ideology of the SAD was being abandoned when it came to their support for the CAA and the abrogation of Article 370 as well as their initial support for the Centre's Farm Bills. Other bones of contention became the party's support for pardoning Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and diktats by the Akal Takht, the supreme temporal seat of Sikhs about the organisation.