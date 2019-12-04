What is Navy Day? And why is it celebrated on December 4

On December 4, India celebrates Navy Day to recognize the achievements and role of the Indian Navy. December 4 is celebrated as Navy Day to commemorate the decisive naval action by the Indian Naval ships on Karachi Port, which heralded the victory of India over Pakistan in the Indo-Pak War of 1971.

On December 4, the Indian Navy carried out Operation Trident, which was a devastating attack on Pakistan Naval Headquarters of Karachi. The attack was successful as it sank a minesweeper, a destroyer and an ammunition supply ship. The Indian Navy planned the attack at night as Pakistan did not have aircrafts that could carry out bombings at night.