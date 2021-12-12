What is Kashi Vishwanath Dham? All you need to know about PM Modi's dream project

PM Modi's dream project Kashi Vishwanath Corridor is in the last phase of its inauguration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Varanasi and is set to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor of UP on 13 December. BJP workers from the Seraikela-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand will join this function and a live show will also be telecasted. Live telecast of this program will be done at major temples, monasteries and other religious places of all 20 divisions of this district.

PM Modi's inauguration:

Ahead of the inauguration, PM Modi tweeted on Sunday and said:

"Tomorrow, 13 December is a landmark day. At a special programme in Kashi, the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project will be inaugurated. This will add to Kashi's spiritual vibrancy. I would urge you all to join tomorrow's programme."

Following prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple, Prime Minister Modi will also perform rituals of the formal opening of the KVD shrine area at Mandir Chowk, according to IANS.

Reportedly, nearly 3,000 saints, seers and various dignitaries will be in attendance at the event.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said Modi will visit the temple at around 1 pm and inaugurate phase one of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crore, after offering prayers.

PM Modi's vision:

It was Modi's vision for a long time to facilitate pilgrims and devotees of Lord Shiva as they had to encounter congested streets and surroundings with poor upkeep while they went about the age-old custom of taking a dip in the holy river, collecting its water and offering it at the temple.

Mega ceremony:

BJP says that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the first leader who is making continuous efforts for the revival of Indian civilization and culture. "A new chapter will be added in the renaissance of Indian culture with the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor on 13th December. To make it historic and unprecedented, there will be many programs at the party level. These programs will be organized from December 13 to Makar Sankranti i.e. till January 14, for a month across the country," the BJP said.

On December 13, grand programs will be held in all the Jyotirlingas including Baba Vaidyanath Dham in Deoghar.

What is Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and how it will be built?

The Kashi Vishwanath Temple is one of the most famous Hindu temples dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is located in Vishwanath Gali of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh in India. The Temple stands on the western bank of the holy river Ganga and is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, or Jyotirlingams, the holiest of Shiva Temples.

With a paved 320 km long and 20 km wide walkway, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor will connect the two things Varanasi is well known for, one is the famous temple and the other is the Ganga river.

The corridor will decongest the temple complex which was earlier surrounded by buildings on three sides. “The project includes the construction of Temple Chowk, Varanasi city gallery, museum, multipurpose auditoriums, hall, devotee facilitation centre, public convenience, salvation home, Godowlia Gate, Bhogshala, shelter for priests and sevadars, spiritual book space, and others,” the architect of the corridor, Bimal Patel said in a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government.

A total of 23 buildings will be inaugurated in phase one of the project. They will provide a variety of facilities to pilgrims, including 'yatri suvidha Kendra's, tourist facilitation centre, Vedic kendra, mumukshu Bhavan, bhogshala, city museum, viewing gallery, food court among others. The project involved the purchase and acquisition of more than 300 properties around the temple.

The scale of the project was such it is now spread over a massive area of about five lakh square feet, whereas earlier premises were limited to just around 3000 square feet. Despite the Covid pandemic, the work on the project has been completed on schedule.

The city, the parliamentary constituency of Modi since 2014, has been decorated ahead of the mega event -- 'Divya Kashi, Bhavya Kashi' -- and the residents of the temple town eagerly await the arrival of the prime minister.

"The project includes the construction of Temple Chowk, Varanasi city gallery, museum, multipurpose auditoriums, hall, devotee facilitation centre, public convenience, salvation home, Godowlia Gate, Bhogshala, shelter for priests and sevadars, spiritual book space, and others," Patel had said in a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government.

"For the mega opening ceremony, decoration work from Jalasen Ghat to Mandir Chowk and Kashi Vishwanath temple premises is underway," Divisional Commissioner and Chairman of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Special Area Development Board, Deepak Agrawal was quoted by IANS as informing reporters.

Key Details About The Corridor:

Total 24 buildings to come up as part of the project.

An approximately 50-feet corridor will directly connect Ganga’s Manikarnika and Lalita Ghat to the Kashi Vishwanath Jyotirlinga Temple.

The corridor will have waiting rooms for the pilgrims to rest.

Museum and auditorium depicting Varanasi’s ancient history and culture will be there.

Devotees will find special Yagyashalas for religious functions like havan.

Special lodgings for priests, volunteers, and pilgrims.

An inquiry centre at the corridor to apprise tourists about the city and other places of attractions.

A food street to serve scrumptious Banarasi and Awadhi dishes to tourists.

An Auditorium for gatherings, meetings, and temple functions.

Ganga views gallery so that tourists get a clear view of the holy river.

(with various sources inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 07:15 PM IST