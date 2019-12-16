'What exactly do you know?': Twitter trolls Nirmala after she says doesn't know about Jamia protests

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that she did not know of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests at New Delhi's Jamia Milia Islamia University over the weekend. She added that citizens should be wary of "jihadists, Maoists and separatists" getting into student activism.

Twitter trolled the Finance Minister heavily asking her, "What exactly does she know?"

Satirist Akash Banerjee wrote on Twitter, "You don't know what happened at Jamia... you don't know what happened to the economy... what DO you know?"