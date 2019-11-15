What did CJI Gogoi do on his last day of work?

Outgoing Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had his hand full in his last week in office. He decided landmark cases such as the Ayodhya title dispute, Rafale defence deal, entry of women into Sabarimala tempole and bringing CJI in RTI Act ambit.

Friday being CJI Gogoi's last working day, he sat in court no. 1 for 4 minutes SA Bobde who will be taking over from him as the next Chief Justice of India. CJI Gogoi issued notices in all ten cases that were presented before him and lastly he wrote a note on why judiciary is needed to ‘maintain silence while exercising their freedom’.

In the three-page note, Gogoi referred to multiple requests from the press for one-on-one interviews before explaining why he couldn’t honour them. “Judiciary’s strength lies in public confidence and trust, earned through work as judges and not good press,” he said

“I am keen that you would appreciate that the ordinary freedoms are finely balanced in our institutional functioning, while you have the Bar whose members can exercise their freedom of speech to the extent of even pushing the boundaries of such freedom, the bench requires its judges to ‘maintain’ silence, while exercising their freedoms,” he added.