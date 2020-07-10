What about those who gave patronage, asks Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Opposition Leaders Speak In One Voice

‘Encounter a cover-up’

New Delhi: Gangster Vikas Dubey's killing near Kanpur in UP on Friday morning drew a slew of charges and claims from all opposition leaders, particularly from the state, including that the 'encounter' was a bid to save the 'big fishes'.

Among those who raised a finger of suspicion over the killing were Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, BSP chief Mayawati, Congr­ess' Jitin Prasada, and RLD leader Jayant Chaudhury.

Former UP CM and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav took a dig: “Actually, the car did not overturn. It was an effort to save the (state) government from tumbling due to revelation of secrets.” A day earlier, Yadav had sought Dubey’s call details records to be made public.

Issuing a video statement, Congress leader Jitin Prasada from UP alleged: “If an eye for an eye is the answer, then what is the need for a court?” He said the alleged encounter raised question about “who are the people who wanted the secrets to be buried with Dubey?”

Chaudhury was the most vocal of the lot, dubbing the encounter a “drama”. In a series of tweets, he alleged: “After Vikas Dubey’s encounter, all the judges of the country should resign. There is no need of courts in BJP’s ‘Kill Raj’. All this drama has been created to save the real culprits in the killing of eight policemen!”

Hitting out at the UP Police, he said: “Haryana Police can apprehend & hand over a wanted criminal to UP Police, but UP Police can’t even secure the man for questioning & judicial process! At its best, a botch-up by UP Police. At its worst, an attempt to save bosses in case criminal-police- politician nexus is exposed!”

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary also slammed the BJP government over the "encounter rule" in the state and urged all the judges to resign. "After Vikas Dubey's encounter, all the judges of the country should resign. There is no need of court in BJP's encounter rule," Chaudhary said in a series of tweets. "All this drama has been created to save the real culprits of killing eight policemen," the RLD leader said in another tweet.

VOICES

Conspiracy to destroy evidence: Kapil Sibal

Congress leader Kapil Sibal said, “Killed in an encou­nter. Predicted by many, wilful incompetence. Or, is it a con­s­p­i­racy to destroy evidence link­ing Vikas to certain parties and individuals? Commission to inv­estigate politician-police-criminal nexus in UP.”

Lord Shiva took demon Dubey's life: Uma Bharati

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Uma Bharati on Friday praised the Uttar Pradesh Police for the alleged encounter killing of gangster Vikas Dubey, adding, “Lord Shiva took the life of demon Dubey for killing an honest police officer like (Circle Officer) Devendra Mishra.” She said, “There is still a mystery over three things — How did he reach Ujjain? For how long did he remain in the Mahakaal Temple in Ujjain? Why did it take so long to recognise him when he could have easily been found out in CCTV footage?”

Mayawati demands probe by SC judge

BSP national president Mayawati has demanded an inquiry by the Supreme Court. Mayawati tweeted, “The overturning of the police vehicle and the subsequent death of gangster Vikas Dubey in the ensuing encounter following his attempt to escape from the UP police custody must be investigated under the supervision of the Supreme Court. The high-level inquiry is also necessary to deliver justice to the families of the 8 policemen killed in the Kanpur massacre. The inquiry must also unravel the nexus between the police and politicians and punish all those found guilty."

Killing fake, straight out of film: Sharad Yadav

Former Union minister and Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav said, “This encounter (killing) of Vikas Dubey seems to be fake and straight out of a film. This is an illegal way. This man could have disclosed many big secrets like who sheltered him... Those who sheltered him are as much to blame as Vikas Dubey and the country needed to know them.”