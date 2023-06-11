Western Railway Takes Steps To Enhance Safety Measures Following Balasore Accident

Representative pic

In response to the recent Balasore rail accident, Western Railway (WR) has taken decisive steps to enhance safety measures and prevent similar incidents in the future. The Principal Chief Operations Manager of WR, Chittaranjan Swain, has issued a letter to all concerned officials, outlining specific instructions to be followed after any maintenance or reconnection of signals.

The letter, which was obtained by FPJ emphasises the need for utmost caution during such operations. It states that the first up and down trains after reconnection must come to a complete stop before the home signal. Afterward, these trains are allowed to proceed but at a restricted speed of 30 kmph. Furthermore, the letter states that no through signal should be given for the first train after reconnection or any type of maintenance.

Read Also Balasore Railway Tragedy Sparks Debate on Public Choice and Accountability in Governance

Letter highlights measures related to the security of relays

Additionally, the letter highlights measures related to the security of relay rooms, relay gumties, and relay huts. It mandates the provision of double locks for each of these facilities, with the keys to be exclusively held by station managers. Station managers are to purchase new locks using their cash imprest, and all keys must be in their custody. Keys should only be handed over to signal maintainers or other officials after proper entry in a dedicated register. No keys should be given to S&T personnel below the level of electronic signal maintainer, and the station manager must retrieve the key before reconnection is offered.

To ensure the integrity of the reconnection process, the letter also emphasizes the importance of a correspondence test conducted by authorized signaling personnel. The reconnection memo must explicitly state that the designed condition of the gear has been fully restored. The adoption of digital locking arrangements, similar to the ones implemented in Howrah Division of Eastern Railway, is encouraged wherever possible.

Furthermore, the letter calls for vigilance in the operation of points and signals. It suggests that the blinking of points in the panel should normally last for 5-6 seconds or more, as an instant display without blinking may indicate shortcuts or irregular practices. The station manager is entrusted with the responsibility of notifying any discrepancies to the S&T staff.

CRIS has been directed to maintain accurate records

To enhance coordination and maintain accurate records, the letter instructs that information about disconnection and reconnection at stations should be reflected in the controllers' records. CRIS (Centre for Railway Information Systems) is directed to make necessary provisions for this purpose.

Lastly, the letter emphasizes the importance of proactive planning for blocks, with concerned branch officers planning blocks one week in advance. Such planning should be approved by the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM). Any planned blocks should be communicated well in advance, allowing for appropriate train regulation, short termination, or cancellation, which should be notified promptly.

"These instructions are issued for strict compliance with immediate effect, ensuring safety in train operations," wrote principal chief operations manager of WR Chittaranjan Swain in the letter addressed to the senior divisional operation manager of all divisions of Western Railway.

Read Also FPJ Exclusive: Neglected Letter By Railway Board Member Could Have Averted Balasore Tragedy