Western Railway Selects 12,039 Candidates After Extensive Recruitment Drive

PTI

After a recruitment drive that spanned several months and featured six 'rozgar melas', the Western Railway has selected 12,039 skilled individuals from all corners of the country. Notably, a staggering 9,000 individuals out of the total recruits were appointed for essential safety roles.

Expressing “satisfaction” over the recruitment process, a senior rail official said, “These new professionals will significantly strengthen our operations and enable us to deliver a safe and reliable travel experience to our passengers.”

Emphasising the importance of safety, the official highlighted that the recruitment drive focused on filling positions in vital safety categories. Of the 9,000 people recruited for essential safety roles, 3,942 are track maintainers, 1,343 pointsmen, 485 signal maintainers, and 1,654 assistant loco pilots and technicians. Additionally, more than 1,300 individuals were recruited for various other safety categories.

The recruitment process was conducted in multiple phases. In October 2022, 715 candidates were hired, followed by an additional 102 candidates in November 2022. Subsequently, in January 2023, 576 candidates were appointed while a significant recruitment effort in April 2023 resulted in the selection of 4,360 candidates. The drive continued in May 2023, concluding with the selection of 5,100 candidates.

The official also revealed that the formalities for 1,186 candidates – comprising 636 people recruited under Group C and 550 for Group D – have been completed.

Important Points:

Highest no. of recruits in Ahmedabad Division

3,314

Lowest in Bhavnagar Division

90

No. of recruits in Mumbai Division

2,046

No. of recruits in safety roles

9,000

Recruitment drive period

October 2022-May 2023