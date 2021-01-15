West Bengal: Wife of Rose Valley chairman Gautam Kundu arrested as CBI cracks down on multi-crore chit fund scam

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested Subhra Kundu, wife of Rose Valley group chairman Gautam Kundu, in Kolkata over her connection with the multi-crore chit fund scam in West Bengal.

Sources in the CBI confirmed that Subhra will be taken to Bhubaneswar court on Saturday for production.

“Yes, Subhra has been taken in our custody. There were several glitches in her statements that led us to arrest her. She was also not cooperating with us and fled to Mumbai. She will be taken to Bhubaneswar court today for further enquiry,” mentioned the sources in CBI.

Notably, Rosevalley chairman Gautam Kundu was arrested in 2015 for his alleged role in money laundering along with several other high-profile names like film producer Srikant Mohta and Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay who also had alleged involvement in the chit fund scam.

According to CBI sources, not just money Subhra had allegedly exported diamonds from their Jewelry flagship ‘Adrija Jewelry’ which was sealed once the probe started.

Another investigating agency, Enforcement Directorate (ED) also wanted to interrogate Subhra in connection with the case. According to both CBI and ED sources, the Rose Valley ponzi scam has garnered 12,000 crore rupees.

“Subha was running the show on behalf of her husband who is currently in jail as Subhra had high-level contacts in the bureaucratic and political circles,” mentioned the CBI sources.

TMC MP Saugata Roy alleged that the CBI and ED are run by the BJP led Central government and they activate the sleuths just ahead of the elections to malign other political leaders.

CPI (M) leader and advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya said that Subhra and her husband are just scapegoats and also that if the CBI probes properly then the actual kingpin will soon land behind the bars.

“The original kingpins are still moving freely. The CBI and the ED should carry on with their probe without any delay in order to arrest the actual culprit who duped thousands of poor people in West Bengal,” mentioned the senior politburo member.