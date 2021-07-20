West Bengal: WBBSE Class 10 result 2021 declared on official website- wbresults.nic.in

The results for West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Class 10 exams have been declared on the official website- wbresults.nic.in.

A record 100 percent students passed the exam and 90 per cent of the students secured more than 60 percent or more marks in the new evaluation method.

The Madhyamik Pariksha (Class 10) examination could not be held this year due to the pandemic situation and the evaluation was based on the candidate's performance in the 2019 class examination in Class 9 and internal assessment for every subject in class 10 on a 50:50 basis.

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education President Kalyanmoy Ganguly told a press meet that this 100 per cent pass of candidates is an all time record. Last year's pass percentage was 86.34 per cent.

Ganguly said if a candidate is not happy with the results, he/she will be able to sit for tests once the COVID- 19 situation improves but in that situation this result won't be valid any more.

Around 10 lakh students secured 60 per cent or more marks in the new evaluation method.

At least 79 candidates got 697 marks out of 700 in the evaluation of this year's Madhyamik Pariksha.

Asked if 79 candidates will then be considered as occupying first rank, Ganguly said "I can say this much that these students have been awarded 697 marks. And there is no merit list this year unlike in past."

The number of girl students was higher than boys this year. While 6,13,849 females were slated to sit for the papers, the number of males was 4,65,850.

A total of 10,79,749 candidates were slated to sit for the exam this year but due to COVID pandemic the board had to cancel the examination as advised by experts.

By typing their date of birth and registration numbers the candidates can access the scoresheet from www.wbbse.wb.gov.in, https://wbresults.nic.in, www.exametic.com and some other websites.

The schools can collect marksheet from 49 camps of the board from Tuesday and from schools only parents will be given the mark sheets.