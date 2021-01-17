West Bengal: War of words over COVID-19 vaccine continues between BJP, TMC

Kolkata: The BJP leadership on Sunday termed the ruling Trinamool Congress as ‘vaccine thieves’. This comes a day after state chief minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP-led central government had sent fewer vaccine vials in West Bengal.

BJP central leader and West Bengal observer Kailash Vijayvargiya alleged that even after conducting several scams, the ruling Trinamool Congress is now trying to steal COVID 19 vaccines.

“Corruption and cut money are almost synonymous to the Trinamool Congress. Whereas on one side Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to safeguard the frontline health workers by providing the vaccinations to them first, several TMC MLAs were seen taking the vaccines, though it was not allotted to them. The vaccines are being looted. This proves the integrity of the ruling TMC,” said Vijayvargiya.

Countering Vijayvargiya’s claim, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) mayor Firhad Hakim alleged that those who got vaccinated from the TMC will be taken care of and also accused that the BJP was unnecessarily intervening in the state machinery, just to be in the limelight.

Notably, TMC MLA Rabindranath Chatterjee was seen receiving a vaccine shot. When questioned, Chatterjee said that he is the chairperson of the Patient Welfare Association and is entitled to get vaccinated on the first day.

East Burdwan MLA Subhash Mondal also received the first shot.

Later, former TMC MLA Banamali Hazra, Zilla Parishad Karmadakshya Jahar Bagdi, and Bhatar Panchayat Samity Public Health in-charge Mahendra Hazra also received the vaccine.

Slamming chief minister Mamata Banerjee over her comments of ‘fewer vials in West Bengal’, union minister Babul Supriyo stated that everyone in the ruling Trinamool Congress is selfish.

“PM Modi and the BJP-led central government are tirelessly trying to steer the country out of the pandemic's shadow. Everyone will be vaccinated, but those mostly exposed to the virus are being treated first. The selfishness of the TMC leaders and the party's supremo clearly shows that they are not fit to run the state government,” mentioned the singer-turned-politician.

It is pertinent to mention that on January 16, Mamata Banerjee had cried foul against the central government, alleging that the BJP-led Centre had sent fewer vials of vaccines in West Bengal.

She had also claimed that if needed, the ruling Trinamool Congress will buy the vaccination straight from the manufacturers and give it free to the people of West Bengal.