West Bengal: Veteran TMC leaders retort to ‘hate speech’ amidst probe in various scams

Kolkata: Amidst the constant probe of the central agencies in several scams in the state, TMC MP Saugata Roy on Monday said that the Trinamool Congress is undergoing a ‘bad phase’ and also that a constant ‘ploy’ is being made to ‘malign’ TMC.

“A ploy is being made to malign TMC. How can someone call all TMC leaders ‘thieves’? We will not tolerate such a thing and will take appropriate actions against those who call us ‘thieves’ and teach them a lesson,” said Roy.

It may be noted that following the arrest of two heavyweight TMC leaders Partha Chatterjee in connection to WBSSC teachers recruitment scam and Anubrata Mondal in his alleged connection in cattle smuggling scam, several people were heard chanting ‘thieves’ slogans against TMC.

On the other hand, another veteran TMC leader and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay said that he feels like ‘punching’ those who malign TMC.

“When someone calls us thieves, I feel like punching them on their faces. No matter how much people conspire but no one can malign the image of party supremo Mamata Banerjee,” said Chattopadhyay.

Political slugfest remained unabated as opposition leaders slammed the two veteran Trinamool leaders’ comment.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said that ‘thieves’ will be called ‘thieves’.

“A thief will be called a thief. Even common people protested while the thieves were taken for court’s production,” said Majumdar.

State Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “Didi is the kingpin of all the thieves. Sobhanda, please come and punch me, if you want.”