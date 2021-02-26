West Bengal: UP CM Yogi Adityanath take on Mamata Banerjee in Malda on March 2

Lucknow: After flagging off Parivartan Yatra in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is now heading towards West Bengal where he will address his first rally in Malda on March 2 to challenge 'Didi' (Mamta Banerjee) in her citadel.

Rated as Star Campaigner in the BJP, Yogi Adityanath is much in demand in poll-bound states because of his image as a firebrand Hindutva leader who can unite Hindu voters by his fiery speeches. Earlier, Yogi Adityanath had tried to enter West Bengal but the state administration had denied permission for landing his chopper to address a gathering.

Though his program to address more rallies in West Bengal is yet to be finalized but senior BJP leaders claimed that the Chief Minister will address no less than a dozen rallies in different parts of the state, particularly those areas dominated by minorities and where Hindus have faced many communal clashes.

The senior party leaders told the FPJ that the main focus of the party high command is in states like Kerala and West Bengal where the BJP's lotus is yet to bloom. The party has planned to hold rallies in every nook and corner of both states to take the ruling parties by storm, he added.