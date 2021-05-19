West Bengal: Tussle between Mamata Banerjee-led TMC govt and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar continues

Kolkata: Amidst the ongoing pandemic, West Bengal now faces tussle between the ruling Trinamool Congress and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar along with CBI.

At a time when the tussle between the TMC and CBI is on, Governor Dhankhar called the Commissioner of Police to seek an answer on a series of agitation in front of the North Gate of the Governor House.

Ever since the three TMC legislators were arrested on May 17, pictures of agitation by the Trinamool Congress supporters in front of Governor House have become common.

On May 18, a person was seen protesting in front of Governor House with a flock of sheep and the person was even heard comparing Governor Dhankhar as a sheep.

Taking serious objection Dhankhar took to social media and slammed the Kolkata police by stating how someone can agitate in front of Governor House as CrPc 144 is imposed in the area.

“State of law and order even at the main entry gate of Raj Bhawan worrisome with the stance of police leaving all to be desired and all this when the area is subject to prohibitory orders,” Dhankhar tweeted, tagging West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kolkata Police.

Meanwhile, Sushmita Mukherjee, general secretary of Human Rights Commission said that the law will take its own course but the people should be more aware that the pandemic has taken away several lives.

“India is a democratic country and the law will take its own course, but people should be more careful and should not agitate like the way they are as we cannot afford to lose any more lives,” mentioned Sushmita.

Incidentally, TMC minister Chandrima Bhattacharya lodged FIR against the CBI at South Kolkata’s Gariahat Police station for illegally arresting the TMC leaders including two ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee, legislator Madan Mitra and former TMC minister Sovan Chatterjee.

It can be recalled that the tussle between the state government and the Governor is nothing new in West Bengal.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on several occasions has hit out at Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. It can also be recalled that even in the Left Front era late CPI (M) leader Pramod Dasgupta had maligned the then West Bengal Governor BD Pandey and even the Congress’ chief minister Ajay Mukherjee in 1967 clashed with the then Governor Dharamvir.