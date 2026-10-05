West Bengal To Get UCC Within 6 Months, CM Suvendu Adhikari Promises Tough Laws On Love Jihad, Land Jihad & Conversion | Video | IANS

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday mentioned that Bengal will be the third state to implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC) after Uttarakhand and Gujarat and will also introduce laws against love and land jihad in the state within six months.

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Speaking at the birth centenary celebration of the late VHP leader Ashok Singhal organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Adhikari promised people to bring strict laws against religious conversion.

“People have brought a nationalist government to power after 50 long years with many dreams. These will not go to waste. After UCC, I will work to stop love jihad, land jihad, and religious conversions by bringing strict and tough laws,” said Adhikari.

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Slamming the previous government, the Chief Minister said that the TMC government played ‘divisive politics’.

“All stay united. The previous government tried to divide us. We will not allow any attack on Indian culture and places of worship. A religious tourism circuit will be built in two years for Rs 1,000 crore,” further mentioned the Chief Minister.

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Targeting the opposition, Adhikari called them ‘chharpoka’ (bugs).

“Bugs are mushrooming everywhere. Don’t take them lightly. They don’t take out rallies when Pulwama attack takes place, but hit the streets when ‘operation Sindoor’ happens and question why water is not being given to Pakistan,” added Adhikari.