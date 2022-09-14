West Bengal: TMC slams BJP for its ‘violent’ Nabanna Abhiyaan

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks during an administrative review meeting at Tamluk, in Purba Medinipur on Wednesday. | ANI

Kolkata: A day after BJP’s Nabanna Abhiyaan (march towards secretariat), Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday slammed the saffron party saying that they have brought ‘outsiders’ to spread alleged ‘hooliganism’ and ‘anti-social’ activities.

“In democracy, anyone takes part in an agitation programme but that doesn’t mean in the name of protest they (BJP) will carry firearms and bombs. In the name of protest, BJP had damaged several public properties and several police were also severely injured,” said Mamata.

Stating that ‘anti-social- activities cannot go into politics, Mamata also said that if the police wanted they could have ‘opened fire’ during the protest.

“If the police wanted they could have opened fire but that is not a good thing to do. The police tackled the situation with dignity and in a restricted manner tried to disperse the crowd peacefully. The law will take its course,” further added Mamata.

The Chief Minister also alleged that the BJP supporters had entered railway stations and from there pelted bricks at police.

“Durga Puja is round the corner and it is this time when people do good business and due to BJP’s protest business in Burrabazar was completely closed,” Mamata mentioned.

It may be noted that ACP Debjit Chattopadhyay sustained a fracture in his hand after alleged BJP supporters had beaten him during the protest. Kolkata Police registered 7 FIRs for unlawful assembly, violating section 144 CrPC. So far 15 persons arrested including 3 for an attack on the assistant commissioner and 1 for torching a van.

TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee after meeting the ACP at SSKM hospital slammed back BJP and said, “On May 14, 2019, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar’s bust was vandalised by BJP goons. The same was repeated yesterday. The manner in which vandalism was done, it is condemnable. Police vehicles were torched, officers were hit with iron rods.”

Praising the state police, Banerjee said that had he been present during the ‘violence’ then he would have ‘shot above the head’.

“I salute all the officers of the police force for how they conducted themselves, for showing sheer patience, endurance and remaining in the ambit of the Constitution. It is because of their efforts that Bengal is secure today. It is because of their efforts that Kolkata remains the safest city in our country,” said Banerjee.

Slamming the CPI (M), Banerjee claimed that the ‘goons’ of the CPI (M) are now in BJP and are conducting ‘hooliganism’ in the same manner.

“The CPI(M) did not put out even one statement on the vandalism that took place in Bengal on Tuesday. It is because their goons are now in BJP. Only their jersey has been changed. The same people who have done Marichjhapi, Singur and Nandigram are today indulged in the violence,” further added the TMC national secretary also mentioning that he will wait for the judgment on this violence.

Banerjee also took a dig at Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

Slamming Banerjee for his comments that if he was in the police force, he would have shot them (the protestors) on their head, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said, “Abhishek is talking about trigger-happy police. Abhishek Banerjee’s comment about the judiciary is also condemnable.”

Taking further potshots, Majumdar said that TMC doesn’t ‘deserve’ to stay in power.

“We have resorted to peaceful movement. We condemn the attack on the police officer Debjit Chatterjee and all other police personnel. We are not associated with any attack on police. We do not want to hear the message of peace and non-violence from the Trinamool Congress. We will ‘Jail Bharo’ movement after Durga Puja,” mentioned the BJP state president.