West Bengal: TMC protests inside and outside of Parliament over snooping issue

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MPs staged a sit-in demonstration in-front of Parliament over the snooping issue.

Ahead of the Parliament session, Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay said that he doubts that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s phone was also hacked.

“If Abhishek Banerjee’s number was on the list of being hacked I doubt that even TMC Supremo’s number was also hacked. The BJP led Central government should come out clear on this,” said Sudip.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’ Brien addressing a virtual press conference stated that the BJP has done a breach of privacy for which the saffron camp should be taken down under Section 43 and 66 of IPC.

“On numerous occasions, WB CM Mamata Banerjee has asked the Central government to give money to migrant workers but the government has used millions and millions of rupees on snooping opponents. The BJP had broken all the rules and brought Covid-19 to the state (Bengal) but still couldn’t win. Shame on Modi-Shah,” slammed Derek along with another MP Mahua Moitra.

Notably, several opposition parties including the Trinamool Congress had protested inside the Parliament and TMC MPs said that they will not allow the proceedings of Parliament until the BJP government discusses Pegasus-snooping.

The student wing of TMC also staged agitation in front of Gandhi’s statue in Kolkata as Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhisek Banerjee and poll strategist Prashant Kishor's names have come up in Pegasus list.

Meanwhile, TMC MP Shantanu Sen inside the Parliament claimed that everyone should learn from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ways to curb the pandemic.

“In comparison to other states West Bengal has done the best to curb the second wave of the pandemic. Everyone should learn the measures taken by the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The spike in cases during the election within a small period of time was curbed,” said Shantanu.

ReplyReply allForward