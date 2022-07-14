West Bengal: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee slams central agencies after CBI arrests seven in coal pilferage scam | Twitter/@AITCofficial

Kolkata: After CBI arrested seven officials of Eastern Coalfields Ltd. (ECL) over the coal scam, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee slammed CBI and ED and said that the central agencies should prove that they are 'unbiased'.

According to CBI sources, seven accused including former two GMs, former Chief Manager (Security), former Project Officer, former Manager (Security), for two Security Sub Inspectors have been arrested for allegedly taking favour from the coal scam kingpin Anup Majhi.

“It was further alleged that the said accused had obtained undue advantage in the form of huge and regular cash amount as bribe from said private person and facilitated misappropriation of coal from ECL leasehold area and corresponding railway siding and thereby extended undue protection and patronage to the illegal coal syndicate being run by the said private person,” said the CBI sources.

All the arrested people were produced before the Special Court at Asansol on Thursday and were remanded to five days of police custody.

On the other hand, TMC minister Moloy Ghatak and TMC MLA Sushanta Mahato have been summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the national capital in connection with the coal pilferage scam. According to ED sources, if Ghatak fails to appear before them then the ED might take ‘legal’ action against him.

Meanwhile, slamming the central agencies, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that the central agencies should first prove that they are ‘unbiased’.

“The central government only uses their central agencies against the Trinamool Congress leaders. The more they will instigate us the stronger TMC will become as TMC is the only party that doesn’t beg in front of BJP. Saradha ponzi scam kingpin had time and again said that he had given crores of rupees to Suvendu Adhikari but forget action, Adhikari is not even being quizzed,” mentioned Banerjee.

Taking further potshots at the BJP, the TMC national secretary said that MoS Panchayat and central team sent by the central government said that there is no ‘scam’ found in the state.

“The Bengal BJP just to be in good humor of the central leaders is finding faults in TMC, but the central team is giving clean chit to us. If we open our doors, more people from BJP will join TMC,” further added the TMC national secretary.