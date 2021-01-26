West Bengal: TMC MLA Prabir Ghoshal resigns from party posts, cites 'infighting'

Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress received yet another blow ahead of the assembly polls as TMC MLA from Hooghly, Prabir Ghoshal, resigned from two portfolios of the party.

Citing ‘infighting’ within the party, Ghoshal said that he was not informed about Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s public rally at Hooghly on Monday.

“A conspiracy is being hatched to defeat me in the assembly polls. This is being done by my own party members. I was not informed that the chief minister is visiting Hooghly. So I have resigned from the posts of TMC core committee member and party’s spokesperson. I will continue as a member of the legislature,” claimed Ghoshal adding that due to factional feud within the ruling Trinamool Congress, the TMC didn’t fare well in the last parliamentary election.

The senior leaders of the party have, however, allegedly warned him of going against the party.

Notably, a host of senior TMC leaders had left or defected the Trinamool Congress citing ‘infighting’.

Another TMC MLA, Rajib Banerjee, resigned from his party posts on January 22 citing that he was not allowed to work by his own party members.

Baishali Dalmiya, TMC MLA, was also expelled from the party as she was vocal against the ruling Trinamool Congress and claimed that ‘termites’ within the TMC are ruining the party.

Incidentally, on January 25, from a public rally in Hooghly, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had claimed that those intending to leave the party should do so immediately and also that the TMC will win the upcoming assembly polls without the help of potential defectors.