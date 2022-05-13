West Bengal: TMC MLA Babul Supriyo appointed to four assembly standing committees

Kolkata: TMC MLA Babul Supriyo on Friday was named as a member of four standing committees in the state Assembly.

According to Assembly sources, Babul is appointed as a member of standing committees on Home, Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Correctional Administration, and Law and Judicial.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter on Thursday, the singer-turned-politician said, “Happy to inform everyone that my MLA Office will be at: 175/2, Rash Behari Avenue, Kolkata-700019. Just beside Gariahat Market Main Gate•It'll be operational soon & I shall be available 3 days a week on Mon, Wed & Fri frm 430 to 730pm @AITCofficial @abhishekaitc. Do visit me.”

It can be noted that almost after a month Babul took oath as an MLA on May 11 after Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar asked the Deputy Speaker to administer the oath which the Deputy Speaker initially turned down as Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay was present in the Assembly.

After the Speaker gave the nod to the Deputy Speaker to administer the oath, Babul took the oath on Wednesday.

Soon after taking oath, Babul claimed that he had already started working in his constituency.

“Leaving behind the past incidents, my primary job is to serve the people of Ballygunge. I will work under the instruction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as Ballygunge is an important constituency,” said Babul.

The singer-turned-politician also mentioned that he started working for Ballygunge ever since his name was nominated by the Chief Minister.

Slamming the BJP, Babul said that people of Asansol never wanted BJP and also that it got clear in the recently concluded bypoll.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 09:06 PM IST