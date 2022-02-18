West Bengal: TMC leader sends divorce notice to wife after she refuses to withdraw from fray as independent candidate

Kolkata: Dissent in TMC cadres for not getting ticket to contest civic polls has now led to divorce of a couple at Malda’s Illambazar.

After Kakoli Chowdhury of Illambazar was denied a ticket to contest the civic polls, she had decided to contest the polls as an independent candidate.

A day after TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee urged everyone to withdraw their candidature as individual candidates and return to Trinamool Congress, husband of Kakoli, Prashant Chowdhury served divorce notice to his wife for not withdrawing the candidature.

“Kakoli is behaving like a CPI (M) cadre. I have been with TMC for years and urged my wife to remain in TMC but she insisted on fighting the poll as an individual candidate for which we will have to part ways,” said Chowdhury.

However, according to Kakoli, she had worked for the people and she is also hopeful to win back her seat.

Meanwhile, eight people from Purulia, 11 from Ranaghat, 12 from Krishnanagar, 19 from West Midnapur and Jhargram, 23 from Nadia and 3 from Birbhum has been suspended from Trinamool Congress on Friday after all of them refused to withdraw their candidature as an individual candidate.

It can be recalled that BJP MP Saumitra Khan last year had served divorce notice to his wife Sujata das Mandal after she had rejoined TMC and contested the Assembly polls under TMC ticket.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 11:00 PM IST