West Bengal: TMC launches 'Didir Doot' to counter BJP's 'Rath Yatra'

The vehicle was launched by Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, TMC MP of Diamond Harbour at Sonarpur of South 24 Parganas. Besides the vehicle, the ruling party also launched an app where the common people can see all the works of the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government and can also place grievances directly with the Chief Minister.

According to Trinamool Congress sources, over one lakh people have installed this application ever since it has been launched.

It is pertinent to mention that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee was earlier this week heard saying that the BJP's 'Rath Yatra' is actually a "luxury hotel which the outsiders are using to travel West Bengal".

Earlier this day, the Chief Minister's nephew said in two different public rallies that the upcoming assembly polls are important not just to re-elect Mamata Banerjee as the chief minister but to also show the ‘outsiders’ their original place.

“BJP West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh has insulted Goddess Durga. The BJP, who talks of building Sonar Bangla, doesn’t even respect the gods and saints of Bengal. In the upcoming polls they need to be shown their actual place. They are just making false promises of standing by the farmers of West Bengal at a time when their draconian new farm laws are compelling thousands of farmers to protest at the Singhu border,” said Abhishek before inaugurating the ‘Didir Doot’ vehicle in which he had travelled almost four kilometres in South 24 Parganas.

According to polls analysts, such campaigning vehicles are important ahead of the polls so that the common people, especially those in the districts, can understand who they should vote for.