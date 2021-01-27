West Bengal: TMC govt to table resolution against farm laws on Thursday

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) government has asked all the political parties to clarify their stance on the central government's farm laws at the state assembly session tomorrow.

The two-day special assembly session that started on January 27 will table the resolution of the much talked about new farm laws introduced by the BJP-led central government.

Trinamool Congress secretary general and West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee said that all the parties are asked to clear their stance on January 28 so that a resolution can be met and a whip was circulated regarding the same.

The assembly session was adjourned on the first day after paying tribute to the demised leaders, including that to the former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee.

It is pertinent to mention that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had called for a three-day-long protest against the farm bills introduced by the central government.

Incidentally, on January 26, the national capital had turned into a battlefield during the tractor rally of the protesting farmers as the police had resorted to lathi-charge and firing of tear gas shells. The protesting farmers also entered Red Fort to unfurl their flag from the monument's ramparts.

Meanwhile, on the first day of the assembly session on Wednesday, Kolkata turned into a battlefield as the West Bengal Chhatra Parishad marched towards the assembly demanding the opening of educational institutes and Teachers’ Unity Open Forum and equal pay for equal work. They clashed with the police during their march towards the West Bengal assembly house.

Representatives of various teachers’ organisations had started protesting in front of the VVIP gate of the assembly and had even tried to open the gate in an attempt to submit their demands.

“We want equal pay for equal work for which we held an agitation in the North gate of the Assembly, but police did not allow us. They even heckled and dragged us away,” claimed Seema of the Teachers’ Unity Open Forum.

Saurav Prasad, president of the Chhatra Parishad, was arrested by the police for breaking breaching barricades at North Kolkata. He slammed the ruling Trinamool Congress for not opening the educational institutes by maintaining pandemic protocols and also for not recruiting to fill the empty posts.