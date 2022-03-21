West Bengal: TMC candidates Shatrughan Sinha and Babul Supriyo files nomination for bypolls

Kolkata: TMC candidates Shatrughan Sinha and Babul Supriyo on Monday filed their nominations for the upcoming bypolls scheduled on April 12.

Doing a roadshow, the veteran Bollywood actor filed his nomination in the District Magistrate office in Asansol.

According to DM sources, there were a few paperwork issues do to which there was an initial delay in filing his nomination.

Addressing the media, Sinha said that he will 'gift' the seat to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and also called it a ‘historic’ moment for him to contest polls from Bengal.

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bengal is reaching new heights. I have joined TMC to work under her vision. I was always vocal against the implementation of GST and demonetization when I was in BJP as for me country is more important than party,” said Sinha.

The Bollywood actor also claimed that he is not ‘aware’ about the BJP candidate of Asansol Agnimitra Paul.

It is pertinent to mention that Asansol seat was won by BJP in both 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections by former union minister Babul Supriyo.

BJP’s Agnimitra while campaigning on Monday once again claimed that ‘outsider’ Shatrughan Sinha will become ‘khamosh’ after the poll results come out on April 16.

“I am daughter of Asansol and people of Asansol will choose BJP and not an outsider that too from TMC which is filled with corruption,” said Agnimitra.

Holding a party meeting, TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mandal said that TMC will win Asansol by at least 2 lakh 50 thousand votes.

On the other hand, Babul Supriyo while filing his nomination at Alipore Survey building stated that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had called him to wish him luck.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 11:08 PM IST