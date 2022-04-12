West Bengal: TMC, BJP trade charges over ‘violence’ during bypolls in Asansol and Ballygunge

Kolkata: Amidst incidents of sporadic violence, the voter turnout in the bypolls in Asansol and Ballygunge was recorded at 64.03 and 41.1 per cent respectively.

Both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and ruling Trinamool Congress leaders since the morning were seen trading charges at each other.

TMC Ballygunge Assembly seat candidate Babul Supriyo alleged that BJP had resorted to ‘unfair’ means to win the bypoll.

“I have news that BJP candidate Keya Gosh visited several booths on Monday night. Trinamool Congress has lodged an official complaint with the Election Commission. I am sure that BJP and CPI (M) will also claim that I am intimidating voters,” claimed Babul.

Babul who was also seen singing songs while the vote was on and was in a light mood also claimed that EVM machines didn’t work properly in more than 20 places.

“The attitude of the central forces was not good and chaos started at several places after the voters were forced to keep their mobiles outside the booth. After the chaos they were allowed. We will take up this issue with the Election Commission. We also had to change several EVM machines as they were not functioning properly,” further added the singer-turned-politician.

Meanwhile, CPI (M) candidate Saira Shah Halim while visiting the booths had caught several ‘false’ voters and even stopped them from voting. Some fake voters were also seen running away to avoid questioning by the media.

According to CPI (M) sources, Saira’s car was also attacked while she was visiting booths.

BJP candidate Keya Ghosh also faced hurdles by alleged TMC supporters while she tried to enter polling booths. Keya also complained of booth capturing and rigging by alleged TMC cadres.

On the other hand, BJP Asansol Lok Sabha seat candidate Agnimitra Paul’s car was attacked by stones by alleged TMC cadres at Asansol’s Barabani.

“The TMC knows that their outsider candidate will never win the seat for which they are conspiring to kill me. BJP will retain Asansol,” said Agnimitra.

Agnimitra was also seen ‘scolding’ the police for ‘unnecessarily’ entering the polling booths and claimed that the TMC through police is capturing polling booths.

BJP polling agent Gautam Mandal was attacked at Jamaria by the alleged TMC goons and was admitted in the hospital after he vomited blood.

TMC supporters also alleged that the BJP candidate had entered the booth to cast vote with her central security.

TMC candidate Shatrughan Sinha claimed that sensing ‘defeat’ BJP is staging ‘drama’.

“BJP knows that they are losing Asansol for which they are staging drama and is maligning TMC,” added the veteran Bollywood actor.

The counting of these two seats are scheduled on April 16.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 09:12 PM IST