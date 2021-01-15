West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari's father slams TMC's Kunal Ghosh over derogatory comment on family

Kolkata: A day after being removed from district president post of the TMC, Sisir Adhikari slammed TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh for abusing his son and recently defected leader Suvendu Adhikari.

“Everyone has the right to decide about which political party one wants to join. In a democratic country nobody can force anyone or confine anyone. Suvendu chose to defect and it was his call. He didn’t say or force anyone else to defect to the BJP. But Kunal Ghosh calling Suvendu ‘bhaipo’ (nephew) and criticizing him won’t be tolerated. Suvendu is a politician but above everything he is my son, family is family,” mentioned Sisir.

Notably, countering BJP’s claim that Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is leading to the doom of the TMC, Kunal Ghosh on Thursday claimed that Abhishek ‘is nephew of Bengal’ and Suvendu ‘is the nephew of BJP’.

Asked about Sisir’s defection to the BJP, the octogenarian politician hinted that he might also join the saffron wagon.

“Nothing is impossible in politics. But, whatever decision I have to take, I will take after discussing it with the party supremo. Let's see,” mentioned the three time TMC MP.

It is pertinent to mention that all eyes are set on the move of Sisir Adhikari, as after Suvendu Adhikari’s defection to the BJP, his brother Soumendu Adhikari also joined the BJP as he was removed from the post of an administrator of Contai Municipality by the ruling Trinamool Congress.