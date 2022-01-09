West Bengal: State reports highest-ever single-day spike of 24,287 COVID-19 cases

West Bengal reported highest-ever, single-day spike of 24,287 COVID-19 cases. The total tally of the state jumped to 17,55,046, stated Health Department.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 08:44 PM IST