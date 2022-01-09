e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Maharashtra logs 44,388 new COVID-19 cases, 207 of Omicron variant
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 08:43 PM IST

West Bengal: State reports highest-ever single-day spike of 24,287 COVID-19 cases

PTI
People being tested for Covid in West Bengal. | (ANI Photo)

People being tested for Covid in West Bengal. | (ANI Photo)

Advertisement

West Bengal reported highest-ever, single-day spike of 24,287 COVID-19 cases. The total tally of the state jumped to 17,55,046, stated Health Department.

ALSO READ

West Bengal: Autorickshaw driver's body found in deserted area in Kolkata, locals vandalise nearby... West Bengal: Autorickshaw driver's body found in deserted area in Kolkata, locals vandalise nearby...
Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 08:44 PM IST
Advertisement