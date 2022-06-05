West Bengal: State BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar also claims about BJP 'spies' in Trinamool Congress

BJP Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar |

Kolkata: A day after BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar said that there are Trinamool Congress‘ spies in BJP, party state president Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday said that there are BJP ‘spies’ in TMC who pass on the ‘information’ to BJP.

“There are spies in every political party. I don’t know on which basis Jagannath Sarkar had made the statement but there must be something he is aware of for which he had made such a statement. But there are people in TMC who pass information even to us,” said Majumdar.

It can be noted that on Saturday BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar claimed that there are people in the saffron camp who are ‘spies’ and due to ‘poor’ administration within the party, those people are not being identified.

Sarkar also stated that such ‘spies’ should be identified and should be punished.

On the other hand, another BJP MP Khagen Murmu on Sunday claimed that he has been given an ‘offer’ to join the ruling Trinamool Congress.

“Since 2011 the TMC has been giving me an offer to join that party. In 2016 they also approached me. Now also they are offering jobs to my family members and huge amounts and are asking me to defect to that party. TMC also offered me a post in their cabinet, but I have made it clear that I am not going to leave BJP,” mentioned Murmu.

Slamming Murmu’s claim, TMC vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar said that Murmu should make it clear whether TMC had given him an offer or he is asking for an offer.

“BJP is now divided into four factions. One is Sukanta Majumdar’s lobby, one is Dilip Ghosh’s lobby, one is Suvendu Adhikari’s lobby and the fourth one is the miffed leaders' lobby. Murmu should first clear which lobby he belongs to and also he should clarify whether he is being offered by TMC or he is asking for an offer. He came from CPI (M) to BJP ahead of 2019 and now BJP has no base in Bengal,” added Majumdar.