West Bengal: SIT visits Anish Khan's house for second time in a day, demands custody of his mobile phone

Kolkata: For the second time in a single day, the SIT team formed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited deceased Aliah University student Anish Khan’s house.

According to Anish’s elder brother Shabir Khan, the police forced them to take a notice brought by them that they want to take Anish’s mobile in their custody.

“The police even threatened us that we will have to take the notice or else they can take action against us as according to them they can get the evidence from my brother’s phone. We have refused to take the notice as we will not hand over the mobile of Anish,” said Shabir.

Anish’s father Saalem Khan said that he had requested the police to arrest the alleged culprits before demanding Anish’s mobile phone.

“I have asked the police whether they have arrested the culprits or not? Without answering the query they forcibly wanted to take the mobile and charger of my late son. They want to establish that my son is a criminal,” said Anish’s father.

It can be noted that two days after Anish’s death, his family members had found his mobile at the residence but has refused to hand it over to police as they are sceptical that police might tamper with his phone.

Anish’s family is ready to give the mobile to either Calcutta High Court or CBI for furthering the investigation of his death.

Incidentally, following the verbal petition over Anish Khan’s death case by the lawyer of his family, the Justice of Calcutta High Court had asked the lawyer to submit a written petition which the court had taken a suo muto cognizance of.

The hearing of the case is due on February 24.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 10:25 PM IST