West Bengal: Singer Sandhya Mukhopadhyay deserved more than Padma Shri, says Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Ahead of cremation of iconic Bengali singer Sandhya Mukhopadhyay with gun salute, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee once again slammed the BJP led Central government for offering Padma Shri award to Sandhya late.

“Sandhya Mukherjee deserves more respect than the Padma Shri award. She is a veteran singer and the highest award should have been given before. The entire life she didn’t get what she deserved,” said Mamata.

Countering Mamata’s claims, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh claimed that the Trinamool Congress is doing ‘politics’ over Padma Shri award.

“CPI (M) also played politics over Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee and TMC with Sandhya Mukherjee. The Central government did try to show respect to the veteran singer,” claimed Ghosh.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister along with other ministers including Indranil Sen, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Mala Roy, Arup Biswas and other heavyweight leaders walked from Rabindra Sadanto Keoratala crematorium for the last rite of the veteran singer.

Songs sung by the veteran singer were played at a stretch of almost three kilometers.

Veteran musician Rashid Khan who had visited Rabindra Sadan to show last respect to the singer said that he ‘lost’ a guide.

“Legends like Sandhya Mukherjee never die. Even at the age of 90 the way she sang gave a boost to every singer and musician. She always inspired me to work more,” said Khan.

Singer Antara Mukherjee claimed that Sandhya was her ‘aunt’ as she was very close to her father.

“My father was very close to Sadhya pishi. Her song will remain immortal even though she is no more. Three day before she was hospitalized on January 27 she had called me and wanted me to sing for her. He is immortal,” said Antara.

Veteran Bengali actor Madhabi Mukherjee also claimed that the songs sung by the veteran singer gave ‘boost’ to the actors to perform better.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 10:32 PM IST