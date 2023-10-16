 West Bengal Shocker: Man Dies By Suicide After Hacking Wife To Death In Kolkata
IANSUpdated: Monday, October 16, 2023, 01:07 PM IST
Man Dies By Suicide After Hacking Wife To Death In Kolkata | Representative Photo

Kolkata, October 16: In a gruesome incident at Haridevpur in the southern outskirts of Kolkata, a man committed suicide after hacking his wife to death. He consumed poison after hacking his wife multiple times with a sharp weapon. The incident happened late Sunday night. Being informed by the local people, the police reached the spot and took the two to the state-run MR Bangur Hospital. Both were declared dead there.

The police have started an investigation in the matter. However, as per initial information collected by the police, the man probably killed his wife as the latter wanted to walk out of a toxic marriage.

The husband Suvendu Das (32) earned his livelihood by running an auto-rickshaw. His wife Krishna Das (22) originally hailed from Sodpur in North 24 Parganas district.

Local people have told the police that the deceased couple got married a couple of years ago. However, Krishna’s family did not accept the marriage which created frequent tensions between them. Recently, Krishna filed a divorce suit at a court which aggravated the tension among the two further.

