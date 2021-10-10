e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 10:16 PM IST

West Bengal: Resentment after Rajib Banerjee gets invite for BJP national meet

Aritra Singha
Rajib Banerjee | File Photo: PTI

Kolkata: A section of West Bengal BJP miffed over turncoat Rajib Banerjee’s rise in power.

Notably, the BJP central leaders had inducted turncoat Rajib Banerjee in the national executive committee by ‘special invite’. No sooner was the notification published than the resentment in the party’s Bengal unit started.

Incidentally, Rajib had contested from the Domjur constituency in the recently concluded Assembly polls and after losing for over 40000 votes distanced himself from the saffron camp. On many occasions Rajib had even slammed Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on social media for being vocal against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee despite the landslide victory of the Trinamool Congress.

It can be recalled that in the recent past Rajib had also met TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh and badges and TMC flags were also seen in Rajib’s car.

A West Bengal BJP leader on anonymity said that he was ‘shocked’ and ‘surprised’ after Rajib’s name featured in the list.

“We have been informed from a TMC insider that Rajib is leaving no stones unturned to defect back to the TMC. It is really shocking and party grassroot workers not just in Howrah but all over are angry with this decision,” said the leader.

However, despite several attempts Rajib was unable to be contacted.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 10:16 PM IST
