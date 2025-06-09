West Bengal Reports 54 New COVID-19 Cases; CM Mamata Banerjee Urges People Not To Panic (VIDEO)

Mamata Banerjee |

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday had held a review meeting with the health officials regarding the recent COVID situation in the country.

Addressing a press conference, Mamata said that ‘no one should panic’.

“We have held a review meeting and the state government is prepared to tackle the situation. I can’t say about private hospitals as they don’t fall under our jurisdiction. I can say that no one should panic,” said Mamata.

Notably, West Bengal had reported 54 new Covid cases on Monday pushing the total tally to 747. This is the third highest in the country after Kerala and Gujarat.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also urged that elderly people with comorbidities should be more careful.

“We all should be careful and not fearful. Based on government data, we held a meeting with all concerned departments, from panchayat to KMC. WHO had already said that pandemic has become endemic. I have heard this, please cross check,” further added Mamata.

Mamata also mentioned that many people have received anti- Covid vaccines.

“People are having colds and coughs. See a doctor and use a nebulizer. It is more of an influenza, it is an Omicron variant. With a population of around 130 crore, 4,000-5,000 cases nationwide are not alarming. The present situation doesn’t call for any new decision,” further added the West Bengal Chief Minister.