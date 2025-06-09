 West Bengal Reports 54 New COVID-19 Cases; CM Mamata Banerjee Urges People Not To Panic (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal Reports 54 New COVID-19 Cases; CM Mamata Banerjee Urges People Not To Panic (VIDEO)

West Bengal Reports 54 New COVID-19 Cases; CM Mamata Banerjee Urges People Not To Panic (VIDEO)

West Bengal had reported 54 new Covid cases on Monday pushing the total tally to 747. This is the third highest in the country after Kerala and Gujarat.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 10:25 PM IST
article-image
Mamata Banerjee |

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday had held a review meeting with the health officials regarding the recent COVID situation in the country.

Addressing a press conference, Mamata said that ‘no one should panic’.

“We have held a review meeting and the state government is prepared to tackle the situation. I can’t say about private hospitals as they don’t fall under our jurisdiction. I can say that no one should panic,” said Mamata.

Notably, West Bengal had reported 54 new Covid cases on Monday pushing the total tally to 747. This is the third highest in the country after Kerala and Gujarat.

FPJ Shorts
IIT Bombay Researchers Uncover How Invisible Mechanical Cues Guide Cell Growth And Tissue Organisation
IIT Bombay Researchers Uncover How Invisible Mechanical Cues Guide Cell Growth And Tissue Organisation
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day
Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla
Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also urged that elderly people with comorbidities should be more careful.

“We all should be careful and not fearful. Based on government data, we held a meeting with all concerned departments, from panchayat to KMC. WHO had already said that pandemic has become endemic. I have heard this, please cross check,” further added Mamata.

Read Also
‘CM Desperate To Turn West Bengal Into Greater Bangladesh’: BJP Slams Mamata Banerjee Over...
article-image

Mamata also mentioned that many people have received anti- Covid vaccines.

“People are having colds and coughs. See a doctor and use a nebulizer. It is more of an influenza, it is an Omicron variant. With a population of around 130 crore, 4,000-5,000 cases nationwide are not alarming. The present situation doesn’t call for any new decision,” further added the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised...

Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised...

Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized

Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized

Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's...

Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's...

Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments

Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments

'We Are All Proud': PM Modi Meets Operation Sindoor Delegations Who Represented India Abroad, Lauds...

'We Are All Proud': PM Modi Meets Operation Sindoor Delegations Who Represented India Abroad, Lauds...