West Bengal reports 21,098 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 17,95,430

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 17,95,430 as state reported 21,098 new cases today. Today's cases are 1,812 more than Monday.

Nineteen fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 19,936, with Kolkata reporting six of the mortalities.

The eastern metropolis registered 6,565 infections, 1,009 more than the previous day, while its neighbouring North 24 Parganas recorded 4,016 cases, it said, adding that the positivity rate improved to 32.35 per cent.

The state now has 1,02,236 active cases as 13,042 were added to the previous day's count. A total of 8,037 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

The administration has thus far tested over 2,19,91,090 samples for COVID-19, including 65,210 in the last 24 hours.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 08:04 PM IST