West Bengal post-poll violence: CBI files 21 FIRs, arrests two people- here's all you need to know

Kolkata: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered fresh 10 FIRs on post-poll violence on Saturday pushing the number to 21 FIRs.

For the first time during the probe, CBI arrested two people namely Bijoy and Ashima Ghosh to interrogate the death of the deceased BJP worker Dharma Mandal.

Incidentally, BJP cadre Dharma Mandal was killed on May 14.

Notably, following Calcutta High Court’s order on August 19, CBI started probe in all the rape and murder cases that allegedly took place in West Bengal after recently concluded state assembly elections.

Meanwhile, following the arrest of the alleged culprits, the villagers in Chapra in Nadia district agitated in front of CBI officers while the agency was probing the death of the BJP cadre.

According to Dharma Mandal’s family members, the arrested people are TMC supporters and also that the TMC supporters even after killing Dharman Mandal used to threaten them off and on.

Incidentally, it is the first arrest over the post-poll violence.

However, according to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the BJP cadres are accompanying the CBI officials.

“Apart from five BJP supporters, 16 TMC supporters also died. We don’t have any problem with the CBI but why are they taking BJP workers along with them,” alleged Mamata.

Meanwhile, another deceased BJP cadre Abhijit Sarkar’s elder brother Biswajit Sarkar visited CBI office in Kolkata to inquire about the DNA test conducted on his dead brother.

Family members of Shova Rani Majumdar, mother of a BJP cadre who was also beaten to death by the TMC goons ahead of the polls, also visited the CBI office to seek compensation over her death.

It can be recalled that Nimta area of North 24 Parganas turned into a battlefield over the death of Shova Majumdar, the 85-year-old mother of BJP cadre who was beaten allegedly by the TMC goons on February 27.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 07:36 PM IST