West Bengal polls: Asaduddin Owaisi's first rally in Kolkata cancelled after police refuse permission

Kolkata (West Bengal): All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi's Kolkata scheduled rally on Thursday to kickstart the party's campaign ahead of Bengal Assembly elections has been cancelled after the police refused permission, party leader Zameerul Hasan said.

The rally was to take place in the Muslim-dominated Metiabruz area of Kolkata - which falls in the parliamentary constituency represented by Abhishek Banerjee, who is Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew.