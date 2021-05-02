West Bengal poll results: PM Modi lauds BJP workers, assures support to state as TMC stands poised to form govt

With the Trinamool Congress set to retain power in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening took to Twitter with a congratulatory message for party Chief Mamata Banerjee. Assuring support for the state government as they fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Modi also lauded BJP workers for their efforts during the polls.
Congratulating Banerjee for the TMC's win in Bengal, Modi said that the Centre would "continue to extend all possible support" to fulfil people’s aspirations and help overcome the pandemic.
"I would like to thank my sisters and brothers of West Bengal who have blessed our party. From a negligible presence earlier, BJP’s presence has significantly increased. BJP will keep serving the people. I applaud each and every Karyakarta for their spirited effort in the polls," he added.
With the Trinamool Congress poised to cruise to a landslide victory in the Assembly elections to return to power for third time in a row, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday dedicated the win to the people of West Bengal, besides taking a dig at both the Election Commission and the BJP.
"This is a victory for the people of Bengal. This is a victory of the people of the country. This is a victory of democracy. The people of Bengal have saved democracy," Banerjee said.
However, there seemed to be a setback for the Trinamool supremo in Nandigram, where after several twist-and-turns, her one-time aide Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP reportedly defeated her by a narrow margin. The Trinamool, however does not seem to have accepted the verdict yet.
"The Election Commission worked as a spokesperson of the BJP and now see what they are doing. Three hours back, it said something and now it is saying something else. Let Nadigram give its verdict, I shall accept that. I shall go to the court," the CM said.
(With inputs from agencies)
