West Bengal poll results: PM Modi lauds BJP workers, assures support to state as TMC stands poised to form govt

With the Trinamool Congress poised to cruise to a landslide victory in the Assembly elections to return to power for third time in a row, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday dedicated the win to the people of West Bengal, besides taking a dig at both the Election Commission and the BJP.

"This is a victory for the people of Bengal. This is a victory of the people of the country. This is a victory of democracy. The people of Bengal have saved democracy," Banerjee said.

However, there seemed to be a setback for the Trinamool supremo in Nandigram, where after several twist-and-turns, her one-time aide Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP reportedly defeated her by a narrow margin. The Trinamool, however does not seem to have accepted the verdict yet.

"The Election Commission worked as a spokesperson of the BJP and now see what they are doing. Three hours back, it said something and now it is saying something else. Let Nadigram give its verdict, I shall accept that. I shall go to the court," the CM said.

(With inputs from agencies)