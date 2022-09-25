West Bengal: Political slugfest remains unabated even during festivities as Mamata Banerjee says Delhi is playing with agencies

West Bengal: Political slugfest remained unabated even during festivities as Mamata says Delhi is playing with agencies | PTI Photo

Kolkata: Political slugfest continued in West Bengal even during the festival as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while launching her music album, slammed the opposition.

Without taking any name Mamata said that oppositions are playing ‘revenge’ politics.

“Trinamool Congress while coming to power in 2011 said that we don’t want revenge but want change for which we are not taking any steps against oppositions. The opposition says TMC means bad but if we want revenge then we would have taken hard steps against the 34 years of Left Front regime,” said Mamata.

Taking further potshots at the CPI (M), Mamata alleged that the CPI (M) used to take government advertisements in their mouthpiece but the TMC doesn’t take government advertisements in their mouthpiece.

Hinting at BJP, the Chief Minister said that "those sitting in Delhi are playing with the agencies".

“For some, the agencies are like the sun and the moon. They are just playing with the agencies but don't take any step against the agencies,” further mentioned Mamata.

It may be noted that on September 19 a resolution passed against the alleged ‘excesses’ of the central agencies probe in the state Assembly with 189 MLAs voting in favour of the motion and 64 voting against the same.

Mamata also claimed the ‘more’ opposition will allegedly malign TMC the more ‘development’ will be done by the ruling party.

“I get very upset when people speak badly about Bengal. Let the opposition malign TMC and let TMC develop Bengal more,” added the Chief Minister.

The opposition also criticized the Chief Minister for her comments.