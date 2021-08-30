West Bengal: Police restricted by CBI during post-poll violence probe

Kolkata: CBI visited Birbhum which tops the list in post-poll violence and did video to reset the incident happened after the election results were announced.

Four teams of CBI visited Birbhum, Cooch Behar, North 24 Parganas and Illambazar.

According to CBI sources, the state police in Birbhum was not allowed to enter the house of the victims during the probe.

“The police earlier at different places refused to even take the complaints. Now there is a chance that the police might intimidate the family members of the BJP female worker who was allegedly raped by TMC supporters,” said the CBI sources.

According to an eye witness in Birbhum the BJP worker Akash Yadav was called from his house and was killed but the eye-witness couldn’t identify the political affiliation of the alleged goons.

Meanwhile, so far the CBI had made two arrests from Nadia’s Chapra in connection to post-poll violence and made a total of 28 FIRs.

Published on: Monday, August 30, 2021, 09:02 PM IST