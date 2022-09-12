West Bengal: Police ‘restrict’ BJP supporters to board trains for taking part in party’s programme

West Bengal BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar |

Kolkata: A day before the BJP’s Nabanna Abhiyaan police were seen restricting BJP supporters to board the train in Alipurduar, Jaipaiguri, South Dinajpur and Cooch Behar from reaching Kolkata to take part in the party’s programme.

Soon after the incidents happened, the party leaders cried foul against the police and claimed that the cops are working at the ‘behest’ of the state government.

In Alipurduar, an RPF official was also seen asking the police for restricting people from entering the train. However, the police claimed that people were detained for chanting slogans inside the railway station.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, who went to see the last-minute preparation at Santragachi said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after being ‘afraid’ of the saffron camp has left Kolkata.

“I have heard that the police are trying to restrict BJP supporters from taking part in the rally but the saffron camp is also ready to tackle all the atrocities by the police,” said Majumdar.

Earlier this day, Majumdar was also seen offering prayers at Kalighat temple for the success of their party’s rally.

Meanwhile, police were seen setting up barricades at the points from where the BJP has planned to take out the rallies.

According to BJP sources, three rallies will be taken out in the state. From Central Kolkata in College Square, the rally will be led by BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh, from Howrah Maidan the rally will be led by BJP state president and from Satragachi the same will be led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

However, several roads are likely to be closed including Howrah Bridge and second Hooghly Setu due to the rally and a huge number of police will be deployed at several points to stop the rally.