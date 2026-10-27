West Bengal Police Encounters Kill 2 Murder Accused In Gaighata & Murshidabad Within 2 Days, Cops Claim Self-Defence | X

Kolkata: Two accused killed in two separate police encounters in Bengal. In the first police encounter in Gaighata of North 24 Parganas district, a 23-year-old accused in the rape and murder of a minor girl was shot dead on Monday night, and on Tuesday, another police encounter took place in Samserganj of Murshidabad district, where Samaun Sheikh, an accused in the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Sujit Mondal, was shot dead.

Police Claim Encounters Were In Self-Defence

Both the accused in two separate places were taken to reconstruct the crime scenes, and according to police sources, both the accused snatched the service revolvers from a police officer and allegedly opened fire.

"Man in Black" The accused of rape and murder of teenage school girl in Gaighata has been shot dead by West Bengal police during an encounter last night....#Bengal #Encounter https://t.co/n6tc4w3KBQ — Sonu D Ojha (@sdo_ojha) October 27, 2026

The police sources mentioned that the encounters were an act of self-defence as both the accused had opened fire at the police.

In both the cases, when the bodies were taken to the hospital, the doctors stated that they were 'brought dead'.

Three Encounters In Four Months

Notably, a total of three encounters took place in Bengal in the last four months.

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Political Leaders React To Encounters

State minister Dilip Ghosh, reacting to the Gaighata encounter, said that the state government has taken a ‘zero tolerance’ policy to prevent crime.

BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya said, “This cannot be called an encounter. By using the word encounter, a misconception is being spread. I have heard a policeman was also injured in the Gaighata incident. The administration knows its duty.”