West Bengal Phase 2 Polls See 61.11% Turnout Till 1 PM, Voters Step Out In Large Numbers

ANI

Polling for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 recorded a voter turnout of 61.11% till 1 PM across 142 constituencies, according to data released by the Election Commission of India. The turnout figure indicates steady participation as voting continued through the afternoon hours.

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The second phase follows the first phase of polling held on April 23, which witnessed an overall voter turnout of around 93%, reflecting strong electoral engagement across the state.

Reacting to the ongoing polling, senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that despite apprehensions of violence, voters were coming out in significant numbers to exercise their franchise. He stated that while incidents of unrest were anticipated, the deployment of Central Forces had boosted confidence among voters.

Chowdhury added that the visible presence of security personnel had reassured citizens, enabling them to participate in the electoral process without fear. He also noted that public enthusiasm remained strong, with large numbers of people arriving at polling booths to cast their votes.

Officials are expected to release updated turnout figures as polling progresses, with authorities closely monitoring the situation to ensure peaceful voting across all constituencies.