West Bengal: Petitioner Babita Sarkar gets job of teacher in place of minister Paresh Adhikary's daughter Ankita

Kolkata: Days after Calcutta High Court suspended MoS education Paresh Adhikary’s daughter Ankita Adhikary from the post of the teacher in a government school due to recruitment scam, the High Court on Friday have asked the education department to give the job to the petitioner Babita Sarkar.

According to High Court sources, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay asked the education department to give the appointment letter to Babita by June 30 and asked her to join by July 10.

“The High Court has also asked to transfer Rs 7,94,000 to Babita as this amount was withdrawn by Ankita as salary. Since Babita deserved the job she would have got the job in 2018 for which the money should be given to her,” said the High Court sources.

Expressing happiness, Babita said that she would be utilizing the money to help the society.

“Today’s verdict clearly indicated that the truth prevails. After this verdict many more truths about several other scams would also come up. Many more people like me who are afraid to fight will also come up,” said Babita.

Baita later along with her lawyer Firdaus Hussain visited the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office to record her statement.

Senior CPI (M) leader and lawyer Bikash Ranjan Chowdhury said that the High Court's verdict clearly prove that there was a ‘scam’ in recruitment.

“Paresh Adhikary’s daughter didn’t appear for the personality test but even then she got the job. Today’s verdict clearly proves the scam that was there during the recruitment,” said Bhattacharya.

However, MoS education Paresh Adhikary didn’t like to comment on the issue as the matter is subjudice.