West Bengal: People Celebrate Droher Carnival And Durga Carnival Together; Watch VIDEO

Droher Carnival

Kolkata: In yet another setback for the state government and Kolkata Police, Calcutta High Court on Tuesday gave nod to the senior doctors to hold ‘Droher Carnival’ alongside ‘Durga Carnival’ organized by the state government. Following the order of the court, police had to withdraw BNS 163 and guardrails to allow common people in the Esplanade area.

According to the High Court sources, Justice RK Kapoor has mentioned that implementation of BNS 163 is ‘not needed’ to stop ‘Droher Carnival’. “The Justice has mentioned that everyone has the right to protest,” said the court sources.

Soon after the guardrails were removed, a large number of people including several senior doctors entered Rani Rashmoni Avenue to take part in the Carnival. People were seen blowing conches and playing ‘Dhaak’ (drums) to celebrate the court's order to organize the carnival.

“It is a big slap on the police. The state government tried to stop us through the Kolkata police. But till Justice is met we will not leave the streets and on the contrary the level of protests will increase,” mentioned the protesting common people.

Several senior doctors also added that ‘Droher Carnival’ will not affect ‘Durga Carnival’. Dr. Abhijit Chowdhury welcoming the order of the High Court said that the police and government is being ‘criticized’ at every step in the court.

During the ‘Droher Carnival’, a scuffle broke out between the protestors and police after common people claimed that the police are purposely trying to disrupt their protests by allowing vehicles in their protests site.

Later common people and junior doctors were seen giving protection to police by forming a human chain. On the other hand, while doing duty at Durga Carnival, a doctor Tapabrata Roy was detained by police for wearing a t-shirt with symbols of protests. Later, however, after being pressured by IMA Dr. Roy was released.

Former Supreme Court justice Ashok Gangopadhyay said, “Gradually West Bengal is emerging as a state ruled by police. Every moment they are being criticized in court but even then, nature doesn’t change.”

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court while hearing the RG Kar matter had asked the West Bengal government to submit an affidavit mentioning how civic volunteers are recruited in the state about civic volunteer’s salary and nature of work done by them by next hearing.

On the other hand, amid the presence of several foreign delegations Durga Carnival was celebrated at the Red Road area in Kolkata. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with several celebrities were also present at the Durga Carnival.