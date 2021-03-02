West Bengal: Only an hour after release, BJP leader Anisur Rahman arrested again

Kolkata: Within one and a half hour of release BJP leader Anisur Rahman was nabbed again from Kolaghat area.

After being arrested in November 2019 for killing a TMC leader named Kurban Shah, BJP activist was given jail imprisonment by the Tamluk Chief Judicial Magistrate.

The West Bengal State government on February 26 had decided to withdraw the case against Rahman. Following which, the public prosecutor had appealed in front of Tamluk court and the court granted Rahman 'freedom'.

Notably, the BJP leader was admitted in Tamluk hospital for a long time due to prolong illness, but was discharged on March 2.

Incidentally, soon after the verdict of Tamluk court, family members of the deceased TMC leader moved the Calcutta High Court, and nullifying the verdict of the Tamluk Court Calcutta High Court said that Rahman should be arrested immediately.

Following the verdict of the High court the police nabbed the BJP leader from Kolaghat area.

Incidentally, slamming the TMC government for taking back the charges from Rahman, BJP West Bengal spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said, "This act of the TMC clearly states that they are losing ground from West Bengal following which they are even trying to set free the criminals ahead of the polls."

According to TMC sources, Rahman, who is a turncoat to the BJP has expressed his desire to return to the TMC.

It is pertinent to mention that the deceased TMC leader, Kurban Shah, Vice-President of Panskura Panchayat Samity, was shot dead from point-blank range inside TMC office in Mysora village at the wee hours of October 7, 2019.