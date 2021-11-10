West Bengal: On Nandigram Divas, TMC and BJP exchange blows

Kolkata: While observing Nandigram Diwas, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed that if recounting takes place in Nandigram constituency then West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would win by over 22000 votes.

“In days to come TMC will uproot Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram as everyone knows that he had done nothing during the dastardly attack of the erstwhile Left Front government on common people for acquiring lands. If recounting is held in Nandigram then TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee will win by over 22000 votes against Suvendu,” claimed Kunal.

Notably, in 2007 due to forceful land acquisition by the Left Front government several common people had died and the then Opposition party leader Mamata Banerjee stood by the people against the ‘Nandigram Massacre’.

It can be recalled during the poll campaigning of the Assembly election, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had time and again claimed that during the time of need Suvendu and his entire family was ‘inactive’ and didn’t do anything to rescue the people.

However, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari slammed Kunal saying that those leaders who had visited Nandigram are ‘servants’ of Mamata Banerjee and also that they are not ‘aware’ of the actual incident that took place.

“God should forgive them for their lies. People of Nandigram knows that Suvendu and his family took care of people at every emergency for which even during Left Front government people of Nandigram had voted for Suvendu and again people of Nandigram helped LoP’s victory against TMC supremo,” mentioned Suvendu.

West Bengal BJP vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar said that recounting should take place in all the constituencies.

“TMC’s landslide victory won’t be there if recounting takes place in all the constituencies. Kunal Ghosh if he is confident about Mamata Banerjee’s victory in Nandigram should demand recounting in all 294 constituencies in West Bengal,” said Majumdar.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 11:14 PM IST